Times When Parineeti Chopra Posted Adorable Pictures With Her Co-stars; See Here

Ishaqzaade actor Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi along with her Hasee To Phasee co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The Kesari actor made her Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and since then has delivered many successful movies. In a career span of less than a decade, Parineeti has won several accolades and awards.

Apart from this, Parineeti Chopra is also an active social media user and keeps on posting pictures to keep her fans updated. The actor keeps on posting photos with many Bollywood actors too, which prove that she loves socialising. Take a look at these pictures of the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor with several B-Town celebrities.

Parineeti Chopra's photos with other Bollywood actors

Parineeti, who has worked with Arjun Kapoor in Namaste England, posted a super cute picture with Arjun on his birthday. The actor accompanied the image with an equally adorable caption. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are often seen trolling each other on social media (all in good humour). In the post, the actors could be seen giving a full-fledged smile as they pose for the lens.

Parineeti Chopra shared a still from her film Shuddh Desi Romance on her social media to grieve the loss of late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor shared three photographs of herself and the late actor which comprised of two BTS pictures from the sets and one image from their film. Released in the year 2013, Shuddh Desi Romance was Sushant Singh Rajput’s second Bollywood film.

Back in the year 2019, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra set sisterhood goals at the NBA India Games in Mumbai. Parineeti posted a photograph from the event as she struck a stylish pose with her sister PeeCee. Both the sisters looked extremely stunning as they were dressed in a fresh formal. While Priyanka was seen wearing a satin baby pink coat and trousers, Parineeti looked stunning in a white-black attire.

For their promotions of Kesari, Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar visited Ahmedabad. In the picture, the actor could be seen wearing a blue top and jeans which she paired with a black sunnies and black heels. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar could be seen wearing an all-black attire, and his t-shirt’s logo read as Bravest Battle Fought.

For the promotions of Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann Khurana and Parineeti Chopra made a special appearance on the sets of Nach Baliye. The couple looked cute together as they posed for the camera. Parineeti was seen wearing an Anita Dongre outfit, while Ayushmann rocked in his own quirky style.

