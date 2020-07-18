Kangana Ranaut Or Parineeti Chopra: Who Styled The Grey Saree Better?

Fashion flashbacks are always interesting. They not only give us an insight into the voguish wardrobes of celebrities but also update one on the ongoing latest fashion trends. In today's fashion flashback, two Bollywood divas Parineeti Chopra and Kangana Ranaut can be seen donning similar traditional Indian sarees styled very differently. Take a look at these stunning pictures of Parineeti and Kangana to decide, who out of the two wore the sartorial drapes better.

Parineeti Chopra Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Grey Saree Better?

Parineeti Chopra

The charming Parineeti Chopra, back in the year 2016, wore this gorgeous metallic grey saree for a stage performance. With crystal tasselled blouse in golden and silver hues, Pari looked breathtaking in this outlandish attire. Interestingly, Parineeti borrowed Priyanka Chopra's metallic sare for the performance, as it was a tribute to the former Miss World from her baby sister. It was the occasion of Stardust Awards ceremony.

For hair, Parineeti Chopra opted for a voluminous blowout, pinned from one side. Irrespective of a stage dance performance, Parineeti Chopra did not go overboard with her makeup. She kept it very natural and minimalistic, with pink lips, grey eyeshadow, and lots of mascara. Not to miss Chopra's cute little Bindi. All and all, this entire saree look of the Ishaqzaade actor is an alluring one, making it a vision to behold.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood's original Queen, Kangana Ranaut opted for a beautiful cotton grey saree for one of her airport look. Kangana, in August last year, was spotted at the airport in this enchanting ethnic attire. The effortless airport look is simply bewitching. Kangana Ranaut not only looks super comfy in this handwoven grey saree with white checks but also very stylish. She accessorised her look with a designer sling bag, oversized glasses and casual footwear.

For hair, Kangana Ranaut opted for a low messy bun. Whereas for makeup, Kangana Ranaut kept it classic with neutral tones. She wore matte nude lipstick shade, a touch of blush, and some mascara to complete her look. Overall this handwoven saree was a great pick for an interesting airport look by the Bollywood beauty. As both Parineeti Chopra and Kangana styled these sarees in their unique way, hence it is difficult to pick sides and decide who wore it better.

