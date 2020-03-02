Parineeti Chopra Proves That She Is A 'Potterhead' In Her Latest Video; Watch

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the leading roles, the Harry Potter series follows the life of Harry Potter and his friends, who embark on a journey filled with mysteries until and later kills the Dark Lord. Based on the eponymous novels authored by J. K. Rowling, the Harry Potter series consists of eight fantasy films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Harry Potter’s entertaining story-line and gripping plot seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today. It seems like the series has now found a new fan in Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, to which the actor’s Instagram handle is a proof. Here are the details.

Parineeti pulls off a Harry Potter in the latest video

It seems like the Harry Potter fever has finally reached Parineeti Chopra, too, as the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a video inspired by the same. As seen in the video shared by Parineeti Chopra, the actor can be seen dressed in a witch robe, as she waves her ‘magic’ wand. With the video shared, the actor wrote, “Anyone who knows me knows I am a Harry Potter fan (obsessed would not be an exaggeration). So I went to Universal, wore his robes and bought a wand. Like a good Muggle.” Take a look at the video shared by Parineeti Chopra:

What's next for Parineeti Chopra?

Currently, Parineeti is gearing up for her upcoming release, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame. She will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the much-anticipated film also stars Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hyadri in prominent roles. The actor will also be seen along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan in Takadum. Directed by Homi Adjainia, Takadum is expected to release in 2021.

