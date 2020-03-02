Parineeti Chopra Is A True Water Baby And Her Instagram Posts Are Proof; See

Parineeti Chopra loves to go on vacations and her Instagram is the proof. She constantly keeps her followers updated about her trips around the world. However, fans couldn't fail to observe that the actor loves spending time near waterbodies. Off lately, she has been too close to the ocean or the beach and is definitely a water baby.

See pictures of the actor having fun by the water

Parineeti Chopra loves to be by the water. Her latest post is proof that she will spend time near one in-between schedule. Here is a picture of the actor, as she does not care about her outfit and still cares about the beach. She wrote, "Boots and a shirt to the beach. “Anyone who has an objection to this should speak up now or forever hold their peace”. She looked happy and smiling in the picture.

The Ishaqzaade actor loves exploring. She recently revealed in an interview that scuba diving is a way for her to explore as well as relax. She shared an adventurous video on her Instagram. Parineeti definitely knows how to live the best life.

Parineeti Chopra's photos from the Maldives are purely vacation goals. The actor donned stylish clothe and chilled during her stay. Here is another picture proving that she loves the water. She wore a bikini one pice and sung glasses. She also wrote an interesting caption, "A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YESSS PLEASEEE !!! ". All these pictures definitely prove that Parineeti Chopra is a water baby.

