Parineeti Chopra Trolls Nick Jonas' Tik Tok Video, Lauds His 'confidence'

With his music tours earning great business and group music videos breaking records, Nick Jonas has managed to become one of the most sought-after actor-cum-singers in the west.

Nick has also maintained his position as a social media star, as the actor seems to have a knack for entertaining his fans with his witty Instagram posts. Recently, the singer shared his first-ever TikTok video on social media, to which his sister-in-law Parineeti Chopra had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Parineeti Chopra's comment on Nick Jonas’ first Tik Tok video

Nick Jonas loves making funny videos and his Instagram account is proof. Recently, he shared his first-ever Tik Tok duet with brother, Kevin Jonas, in which the actor can be seen performing a finger step in synchronisation with the rhythm of the music in the background.

However, Nick and Kevin falter in the middle of the video. While in the caption, Nick wrote, "Nailed It", Bollywood actor and Nick's sister-in-law Parineeti Chopra chimed in the comment section and teased him.

Parineeti Chopra commented, "🤣🤣 Expression did not change even after messing up. #Confidence @nickjonas". Take a look at the video shared by Nick Jonas:

Take a look at another Tik Tok video of Jonas brothers

Don’t be rude! pic.twitter.com/UvecmiaQ8p — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 14, 2020

Fans react:

i can’t believe you just leaked the footage of the day nick broke up the band — keels (@mitchelIhighway) January 14, 2020

I'M SCREAMING — Devin 🐺 (@GeauxDevin) January 14, 2020

What's next for Parineeti Chopra?

Currently, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming release, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame.

She will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the much-anticipated film also stars Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hyadri in prominent roles. The actor will also be seen along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan in Takadum. Directed by Homi Adjainia, Takadum is expected to release in 2021.

