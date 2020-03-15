Parineeti Chopra's Funny Antics That Were Adored By Fans; Watch Videos Here

Parineeti Chopra often shares videos and photos of her favourite moments. Out of her many shares on social media, there are some goofy videos of the Ishaqzaade actor, where she is seen having a good time and just being funny. Here is a list of her funny videos which were loved by fans.

Eating Snow?

In the following video, Parineeti Chopra is seen enjoying a ground full of snow. Further, she asks someone behind the camera if she can eat the snow? To this, the person says yes. Parineeti tastes some of the snow and reacts that it's nice. Parineeti Chopra eating snow is definitely a first!

Panrineeti and Arjun's several moments clubbed into one

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Parineeti Chopra shared a funny edit. Parineeti Chopra put together several moments from their initial days, every time she said 'Arjun Kapoor', was in the video. The video was a unique one that she made for Arjun Kapoor.

Parineeti and Arjun fighting

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are seen fighting over whose film Namaste England was. They are standing in a crowded place in London. The two do not seem to stop. To this Vipul Amrutlal Shah comes in and says that it is everyone's film. The video was found funny by many fans.

Parineeti playing Kabaddi

The actor is seen playing Kabaddi with a bunch of kids during one of her promotional events. She is seen doing a raid in the video. The video shared by Parineeti is rather funny.

Parineeti Chopra's fun vacation

The Ishaqzaade actor shared a video from her vacation. She is seen swimming in a scenic location. In the video, Parineeti Chopra shows the view to everyone and also makes funny noises towards the end.

