Here's All About Parineeti Chopra's Family Tree And Anecdotes About Her Bollywood Journey

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers.

Parineeti Chopra's family tree

Parineeti Chopra was born on October 22, 1988, in Ambala, Haryana. Her father, Pawan Chopra, is a businessman and a supplier to the Indian Army at Ambala Cantonment, and her mother is Reena Chopra. Parineeti Chopra has two brothers, Shivang and Sahaj.

Popular Bollywood actor, Priyanka Chopra is her elder cousin sister. Parineeti and Priyanka seem to be very close to each other and have kept adorable nicknames for one another. Parineeti calls Priyanka "Mimmi Didi" and Priyanka calls her "Tisha" with love.

In fact, Parineeti Chopra entered the industry because of her cousin sister, Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka reportedly introduced Parineeti to Aditya Chopra, while the latter was visiting Priyanka during one of her movie shoots. She was later hired as an executive in Yash Raj Films.

How Parineeti entered Bollywood

While working on the promotions for Band Baaja Baaraat, Parineeti Chopra realised that she wanted to become an actor and decided to resign from her executive position with Yash Raj Films to attend acting school. Film director, Maneesh Sharma suggested Aditya Chopra to sign Parineeti Chopra for his next film. Appalled by the idea of recruiting someone from his marketing team as an actress, the vice-president refused at first.

When Parineeti Chopra told Maneesh Sharma that she was leaving her job to attend acting school, he advised her to meet the company's casting director, who asked her to do a "dummy audition for fun". During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Parineeti Chopra said that she remembered, "fooling around with a camera" and delivering lines by the character "Geet" from her favourite film, Jab We Met.

Parineeti further revealed in the interview that she was not expecting producer Aditya Chopra to see the tape. However, when the producer saw the tape, he was very impressed with her acting and described her acting as "phenomenal" in the screen test. Later, Parineeti Chopra was signed to do a three-film deal with the Yash Raj Films. In 2011, Chopra made her screen debut in the romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, in a supporting role with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

