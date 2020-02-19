Parineeti Chopra Talks About The 'worst Phase Of Her Life', Read Details

Bollywood struggles are worth the read as they are inspiring and give a sense of never giving up on the big dream. One such story is of Parineeti Chopra, who debuted in the film Ladies VS Ricky Bahl in 2011. Even though her role was of a supporting actor, she was recognised by many cine-goers and some critics for her amazing performances, according to multiple reports.

In an interview in the past, the actor talked regarding her debut and struggle post debut. She revealed her ‘worst phase of life.’

Parineeti Chopra reveals about struggle post debut

Parineeti Chopra revealed in the interview with a news publication that she was experiencing bitter things after her debut in 2011, between 2014-2015. She said that she was broke and very lonely during her worst period. The Namaste England actor also added that everything resulted in her not wanting to sleep and even eat. Her sudden setback was the result of her series of wrong decisions on the professional front.

The actor revealed that her films Kill Dil and Daawat-e-Ishq did not perform as she wished them to. According to her, a big investment for her house and some other businesses led to a downfall along with flop films. These events were followed with a break-up. It was definitely a very negative phase of her life as she thought there was nothing good happening in her life at that point.

Parineeti Chopra further revealed that she struggled with eating and sleeping after the difficult ordeals. She stopped socializing and stayed indoors. She stopped meeting anyone including her family members.

The Ishqzaade actor revealed that her entire day was spent staying at home and she would fall sick often. She reportedly had zero media interaction for over six months. However, despite all the downfalls, her brother Sahej helped her out of it. According to Parineeti Chopra, her friend Sanjana helped her during tough times as well. She also added that Golmaal Again and Meri Pyaru Bindu changed things for her.

