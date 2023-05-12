Parineeti Chopra Engagement: When The Actress Said ‘don’t Want To Marry A Politician'

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are reportedly getting engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. The couple was recently spotted at the Delhi airport on May 9. Amid the engagement reports, an old interview of the actress has gone viral in which she said, "I don't want to marry any politician ever."

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she had said, "The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever. He should be funny, he should smell really good and he should respect me. My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves."

"I don't want to marry any politician. I don't want to marry any politician ever," said @ParineetiChopra in a fun #RapidFire with me a few years back https://t.co/FMThcsHIwU pic.twitter.com/eQfizKS4ja — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 2, 2023

More on Parineeti-Raghav's engagement

As per a report in ANI, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will exchange rings on May 13 in New Delhi. Their engagement ceremony will take place at Kapurthala house in Connaught Place. Currently, the building is used as a residence for the Punjab Chief Ministers whenever they are in the National Capital Region..

Ahead of the big day, Parineeti's house in Mumbai was decked up with fairy lights. The video of the same was circulated online via a paparazzi account with the caption, “Visuals from dulhan Parineeti’s house.” The happy occasion is going to be an intimate affair. The guest list is said to comprise 150 close friends and family members. Reportedly, Raghav's political affiliates and Parineeti's Bollywood colleagues will attend the ceremony. Rumours of Parineeti and Raghav dating first started doing the rounds when the couple was spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai in March. Since then, they have been spotted several times at restaurants, airports and most recently at an IPL match.