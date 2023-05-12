Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka's Mother Madhu Chopra Is 'very Happy'

Parineeti Chopra's engagement to Raghav Chadha will reportedly take place tomorrow (May 13). Now, ahead of the rumoured engagemnet, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra expressed her excitment. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she revealed that she is "very happy". Madhu Chopra said, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings."

Priyanka Chopra to attend cousin Parineeti's engagement to Raghav Chadha?

Priyanka Chopra will reportedly come to Delhi to attend Parineeti and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's engagement. “She (Priyanka) will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family," Hindustan Times quoted a source saying.

All about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

The couple will reportedly get engaged in a private ceremony in Delhi, and the venue will be Kapurthala House. Several videos have been doing the rounds, offering a glimpse of the decorations at the venue. In the video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, some people can be seen arranging the tables. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav arrived in Delhi on May 9. On their arrival, the rumoured couple were greeted with several questions by paparazzi. A paparazzo asked, "Shaadi me bulane wale ho?" (Will you invite us to your wedding). Parineeti and Raghav did not respond to the question but simply blushed. Parineeti's younger brother Shivang Chopra was also seen with them.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first appearance

The two sparked the dating rumours when they were spotted in Mumbai. They were spotted exiting a restaurant together. However, they didn't pose for the shutterbugs.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movies

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.