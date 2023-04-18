Parineeti Chopra Wears Silver Band On Ring Finger Amid Wedding Rumours With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra, who is rumoured to be dating Raghav Chadha, was spotted with a silver band around her ring finger on her latest outing. On April 18, the actor was spotted in Mumbai. Parineeti was seen wearing a casual outfit. She wore a white crop top and blue denim pants. She paired her outfit with an oversized shirt.

Parineeti, on being spotted by the paparazzi, was seen blushing and smiling at the shutterbugs. The actor was seen wearing a silver band around her left hand ring finger, which caught the attention of many on social media. Mostly speculating her wedding rumours with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Check out her photos below:

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha relationship rumours

Ever since Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted together in Mumbai, rumours of them dating have been doing the rounds on the internet. The rumoured couple were snapped together a couple of times. The first time they were spotted together while being out for dinner. The next day, the couple was seen stepping out for a lunch date. Parineeti and Raghav were also spotted at an airport twice, adding fuel to their dating rumours.

There is a heavy buzz that the actress will be tying the knot with the Aam Aadmi Party leader. Although, there has been many reports about the same, the actor or the politician haven't confirmed their relationship or marriage rumours. Reportedly, Raghav and Parineeti studied together in London at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulates Raghav and Parineeti

Although the couple hasn't confirmed their relationship, a few weeks ago, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the couple. His tweet read, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra, May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy and companionship. My best wishes!!!” tweeted Arora, who is the young politician's colleague in the Rajya Sabha as well." Neither Raghav Chadha, nor Parineeti Chopra reacted to the politician's tweet.