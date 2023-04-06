Parineeti Chopra Jets Off From Mumbai Amid Engagement Rumours With Raghav Chadha

Amid engagement rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai airport. A new video of the Ishaqzaade actress has been going viral in which paparazzi could be seen surrounding her and teasing her about her alleged engagement plans in Delhi. Instead of denying the rumours, Parineeti blushed and responded by saying, "London jaa rahi hun. Main dikhati hun apko pass (I am leaving for London and I can show you my pass)."

After responding to the shutterbugs, Parineeti left with her head down and a bright smile. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a bright red turtleneck sweater. She paired it with black faux leather pants and matching boots. Parineeti completed her look with a ponytail and glasses.

Check out the video below.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's rumoured relationship

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding rumours gained pace when a few days ago AAP leader Sanjeev Arora tweeted "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes." This sparked speculations about the Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's reported wedding.

Reportedly, the two studied at the London School of Economics and share a friendly equation. Earlier, Raghav avoided a question on marriage rumours with Parineeti and told ANI, "Aap mujhse Rajneeti ke sawal kijiye, Parineeti ke nahi. Shaadi karunga to aapko bataunga (Ask me about politics and not Parineeti. If I'll get married I'll let you know)."

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming films

Parineeti Chopra will next feature in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Chamkila. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. They will be portraying the role of Amarjot Kaur and Chamkila respectively, the two famed singers from Punjab. She will also be seen in the Capsule Gill, opposite Akshay Kumar.