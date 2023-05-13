Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Solitaire, Raghav Chadha Platinum In Engagement Photos

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The actress shared the pictures from the event on her Instagram handle. The couple twinned in ivory ensembles for the event.

In the post, both Parineeti and Raghav could be seen flaunting their engagement rings. The Ishaqzaade star’s ring was a solitaire. The big diamond sits on a thin circular band which was studded with smaller diamonds. Raghav’s engagement ring was a simple platinum band around his finger. It was engraved with a moon-like pattern. See the post here.

The couple first sparked the dating rumours when they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. Since then, they have been spotted at several places across Delhi and Mumbai, spending quality time together.