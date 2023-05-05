Parineeti Chopra Blushes, Raghav Chadha Smiles As Crowd Chants 'bhabhi' During IPL Match

Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines for her engagement rumours with Raghav Chadha. Most recently, the actor and politician were spotted in Mohali as they attended the IPL Match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on May 3. Amid wedding rumours, the crowd went berserk when it spotted the two together and, in between the match, the stadium echoed with the chants of ‘Parineeti bhabhi zindabad’.

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha twinned in black as they watched the IPL match on May 3. They even clicked pictures together and waved at the fans from the top tier in the stands. However, when fans started referring to Parineeti as ‘Bhabhi’ (brother’s wife), the actress could not help but blush.

Rumours of Parineeti’s wedding with Raghav Chadha have been going around for months. Though they are spotted together several times, the actress and the politician have both remained tight-lipped on the matter. Previously, when Parineeti was asked a question regarding the wedding, she evaded it by simply passing a smile.

Parineeti Chopra addresses wedding rumours

Parineeti Chopra opened up about dating Raghav Chadha in an interview with Lifestyle Asia. When the Ishaqzaade actress was asked about constant media interest in her dating life, she commented that there is a thin line between the media wanting to discuss her life as opposed to the media crossing the line. The 34-year-old actress also added that she will discuss her dating life only when she deems fit to do so.

Parineeti Chopra movies

Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut in the 2011 movie Ladies Vs Ricky Behl, though she played a supporting role in the movie. Her first break as a lead actor was in the movie Ishaqzaade (2012) in which she starred alongside Arjun Kapoor. She was last seen in the 2022 movie Uunchai which featured an ensemble cast. Parineeti will be seen next in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh.