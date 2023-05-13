Aalokitaa Basu
May 13 ,2023
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look made for each other in engagement photos
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged earlier tonight at the Kapurthala House in Delhi's Connaught Place.
The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her engagement ceremony with the AAP leader.
The pictures carried a closeup of their engagement rings. While Parineeti wore a clear diamond, Raghav wore a simple wedding band.
The duo looked much in love as they got clicked together for the first time as an engaged couple.
Parineeti's Instagram caption read, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! Waheguru ji have mercy".
