Parineeti Chopra Is Inspired By A Couple's Wedding Video, Says, 'my Heart Is Full'

Parineeti Chopra's relationship rumours have been going around for a while now but the actress has always set the record straight by saying that she is single. In 2018 when actress' wedding rumours started circulating, Parineeti said: "Absolutely baseless and untrue! I will happily announce whenever I am getting married!." While that is on hold for now, Parineeti took to her Twitter handle and reacted on a couple's wedding video where the two were singing a Punjabi song to each other.

She said that the couple showed her a version of her 'dream wedding' which is filled with music, laughter and love. Chopra's heart was full seeing the video. Parineeti sent her best wishes to the couple on their wedding.

I think this couple just showed me my dream wedding... Music, love and laughter... You guys look beautiful. My heart is full 💕 @anantmt #Veena https://t.co/fdzMpa4kxb — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 24, 2019

The Right Man

During Jabariya Jodi's promotions, Parineeti spoke about the partner she is looking for. She said, "I would love to get married to the right person. The boy has to be perfect, and we should understand each other well. As an actor, I have a complicated life and career. So I look for a man who understands my life. He should love me for me, and not for the tag that I come with. It is old fashioned to feel that the next step is marriage. If we are happy and good in a relationship, I could just be with someone without the need of getting married; I am a forward thinking girl. But I love and believe in the institution of marriage.”

Addressing Rumours

On her link-ups with Maneesh Sharma and Charit Desai, Parineeti in an interview with a leading publication said, "Honestly, I am not ready to talk about my love life. Now is not the right time. It will automatically come out of me whenever it has to. A lot of people think that I try to hide things, but that’s not the case.”

Does she see herself getting married in the future? Parineeti said, "Yes, why not? But for me, love is more important, and I would want to get married only when I’m ready for it. Marriage doesn’t depend on any kind of timing or age, it depends on one’s mental state. If I am mentally ready for it, I will do it tomorrow. If not, I won’t do it for five years.”

