Parineeti Chopra Lauds Mumbai Police For Their Creative Coronavirus Ludo Twist

Mumbai Police' creativity went a notch higher on Monday when they used the most viral game amid lockdown — Ludo to spread the 'Stay Home' awareness. Lauding Mumbai Police for their incredible wit and sense of humour, Parineeti Chopra dropped some colourful hearts and shared the post on her social media handle.

Mumbai Police gives Harry Potter reference & urges citizens to stay home; netizens react

The Coronavirus Ludo graphic shows that it is better to stay inside because there is virus if you step outside your coloured house. "At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against novel coronavirus. #GameOfLife #TakingOnCorona," they captioned the tweet.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra participated in the biggest fundraiser concert on Sunday. She sang the famous song, 'Teri Mitti' from the movie Kesari. Her fans were thrilled to hear this coming from her as the lyrics of the song were something quite special to everyone, as per the comments. The actor sang the complete song and ended her session with a message, 'Do your bit'.

Rishi Kapoor passes away: Parineeti Chopra condoles death of her 'favorite man'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.