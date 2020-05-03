Mumbai Police Gives Harry Potter Reference & Urges Citizens To Stay Home; Netizens React

In a hilarious meme on Instagram, Mumbai Police advised the citizens not to flout the lockdown measures giving it a Harry Potter twist and sparked reactions on the internet. As of May 3, as the lockdown extended until May 17 to curb the transmission of the novel coronavirus, Mumbai Police shared a post from the Harry Potter book series of the character Hermoine with a caption, "You already know Hermione's reaction if you step out unnecessarily during the lockdown. Just #StayHome magical folks of Mumbai to win 'The Battle' against corona #BattleOfMumbaikars."

The Instagram post sparked jitters of laughter as users poured slew of comments lauding the department's wits and sense of humour, and thanked the police for being in the frontline in their battle against the COVID-19.

Some users referenced the previous meme of the Mumbai Police and commented making a laughter emoji. "Love you Mumbai police thanks for always being there on duty with 24/ 7 protection you are the iron man of Mumbai with the same suit but different people, respect 100%", wrote a user.

"Now, if you guys don't mind, I'm going stay home before either of ya'll come up with another clever idea to get us killed. Or worse, infected. That's how she'd say it," joked another user.

Spreading awareness with a twist

Mumbai Police’s social media account has been consistent in spreading awareness via hilarious memes and a sense of humour amid the pandemic as they serve in the frontline.

Earlier, as well, they shared a dark themed meme that has sparked jitters of laughter on the internet. Taking to their official handle, the Mumbai Police posted an all-black image with a caption, “Increase your phone’s brightness. There’s a very bright idea waiting for you”, in order to convey a meaningful message amid the global pandemic, but “with a twist” as they always do.

If one, as per the instructions of the Mumbai cops, elevates the level of brightness on their phone there’s a hilarious one-liner which reads in the Hindi language, Lockdown mai, bilkul bhi ricks nhi lene ka.

