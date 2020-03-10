The Debate
Parineeti Chopra On stealing beloved Sister Priyanka Chopra's 'Desi Girl' Title

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra spoke on stealing beloved sister Priyanka Chopra's 'Desi Girl' title. Read on to know more details about the whole story.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, the popular cousin sister of Priyanka Chopra, spoke of how she would never try to compete for the title of ‘desi girl’ in Bollywood as it belongs to Priyanka Chopra. Parineeti Chopra has a number of successful films. The actress at the song launch of her next film, Jabariya Jodi, was praised for her “desi avatar" and that is when she spoke of how no one can steal the 'desi girl' title from Priyanka Chopra. 

READ: Parineeti Chopra Shows How To Carry Every Shade Of Green With These Stylish Outfits

Parineeti Chopra on stealing Priyanka Chopra's "Desi Girl" title

Parineeti's sister, Priyanka won the title of 'desi girl' ever since she did the film Dostana alongside co-stars John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Parineeti was asked if she was on her way to becoming the next desi girl. She then spoke of how she thinks that there can be only one desi girl in this world and in the industry. The Meri Pyari Bindu actress also spoke of how she wouldn’t even try to compete with Priyanka Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra also added by saying that both she and Sidharth are very desi in the film and also said how there is only one desi girl and nobody can take her place. The Jabariya Jodi actor was also asked if she has any plans to collaborate with Priyanka in the future. To which Parineeti said that she would definitely want to work with sister if there's a correct script.

READ: Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra's Pictures That Give Us Major Sister Goals; See

She also said if any producers or directors were making an action film, then they would love to work together on it. The two sisters have spoken a lot about working together, but the script should be appropriate for them to be starred in a film together. Parineeti Chopra's film Jabariya Jodi was released on August 2, 2019.

READ: Here's All About Parineeti Chopra's Family Tree And Anecdotes About Her Bollywood Journey

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
