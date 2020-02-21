Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra's Pictures That Give Us Major Sister Goals; See

Priyanka Chopra shot to fame in the west with her stint in Hollywood projects like Quantico, Isn’t It Romantic and Baywatch. Be it her witty interviews or social media presence, Priyanka Chopra has also impressed masses with her love for her sister, Parineeti Chopra as the actor often treats her fans with pictures on social media. Here are the details.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's pictures

As seen in the video shared by Priyanka, the two sisters can be seen promoting their first professional venture, Frozen 2. Introducing the characters from the film to fans on social media, Priyanka revealed that she will be seen as Queen Elsa and Parineeti will portray the character of her sister, Anna.

The Chopra sister recently visited the NBA games. In this picture, the actors can be seen posing for a happy picture in a bustling game arena. While Priyanka can be seen in a head-to-toe orange pant-suit ensemble, Parineeti Chopra is seen in formal attire. Take a look at the picture:

To wish her sister on her birthday, Parineeti Chopra took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with Priyanka. As seen in the picture shared, the Ishaqzaade actor can be seen in a light-pink ensemble, clicking a selfie. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture:

As seen in the picture shared by Parineeti, the actor can be seen posing with Priyanka and her dog, Diana. While Parineeti can be seen in an all-black Maschino Tee, Priyanka is seen in a head-to-toe gold-inspired jump-suit. Take a look:

