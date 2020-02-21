The Debate
Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra's Pictures That Give Us Major Sister Goals; See

Bollywood News

Here are some pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, which prove that the Bollywood actors share a priceless bond with each other off-screen.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shot to fame in the west with her stint in Hollywood projects like Quantico, Isn’t It Romantic and Baywatch. Be it her witty interviews or social media presence, Priyanka Chopra has also impressed masses with her love for her sister, Parineeti Chopra as the actor often treats her fans with pictures on social media. Here are the details.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Calls Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Outfit 'beautiful' Amidst Online Backlash

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's pictures

As seen in the video shared by Priyanka, the two sisters can be seen promoting their first professional venture, Frozen 2. Introducing the characters from the film to fans on social media, Priyanka revealed that she will be seen as Queen Elsa and Parineeti will portray the character of her sister, Anna.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Celebrates 40th Wedding Anniversary With Friends

The Chopra sister recently visited the NBA games. In this picture, the actors can be seen posing for a happy picture in a bustling game arena. While Priyanka can be seen in a head-to-toe orange pant-suit ensemble, Parineeti Chopra is seen in formal attire. Take a look at the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Vs Deepika Padukone; Who Wore The Sabyasachi Organza Saree Better?

To wish her sister on her birthday, Parineeti Chopra took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with  Priyanka. As seen in the picture shared, the Ishaqzaade actor can be seen in a light-pink ensemble, clicking a selfie. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

As seen in the picture shared by Parineeti, the actor can be seen posing with Priyanka and her dog, Diana. While Parineeti can be seen in an all-black Maschino Tee, Priyanka is seen in a head-to-toe gold-inspired jump-suit. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Ups The Glam Quotient While Rocking These Bold Lip Colours

(Promo Image Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram)

 

 

