Parineeti Chopra Played A 'small Town Girl' In THESE Popular Movies

Bollywood diva, Parineeti Chopra is amongst the most talented new-age actors in the Hindi Film Industry. Parineeti is known for her charming personality, brilliant acting skills, and diverse movie choices. She made an impressive debut opposite Ranveer Singh in 2011's Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and has managed to mesmerise the audiences and critics since then.

Some notable Parineeti Chopra's movies include Ishaqzaade, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Kesari, Golmaal Again, and Golmaal Again. From playing a young genius scientist in Hasee Toh Phasee to a rebel in Ishaqzaade, Parineeti Chopra has played some distant roles in her acting career. Talking about Parineeti Chopra's movies, one thing we cannot fail to notice that she has played a small-town girl in some of her popular flicks. So let's take a look at those Parineeti Chopra's movies in which she impressively pulled off small-town girl roles.

Parineeti Chopra's movies in which she played a small-town girl

Ishaqzaade (2012)

The stunning actor played the role of a bright Muslim girl Zoya Qureshi, who falls in love with a Hindu boy in Ishaqzaade. The story is based in Lucknow, wherein the modern-rebellious couple faces the wrath of their families. Pari played an upcoming politician in the movie, who somehow upsets her family by romancing a boy from her opposition political party. Ishaqzaade turned out to be a blockbuster film, which also marked the debut of Arjun Kapoor.

Dawaat-e-Ishq (2014)

In YRF's Dawaat-e-Ishq, junior PC plays the role of Gulrez, a middle-class Hyderabadi girl. She wishes to visit America, but due to her financial constraints, she somehow lands in making a very heinous crime to make her wish come true. Aditya Roy Kapur played the male lead in the film. Unfortunately, the film failed to create any magic at the box-office.

Namaste England (2018)

In Namaste England, Parineeti Chopra yet again played a small-town girl, who is not just educated but has big dreams. Ambitious by nature, Parineeti's character in the Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial vows to visit London one day. Her husband Arjun Kapoor helps her in achieving her long-standing dream of visiting England. But once she lands in London, Parineeti Chopra's character becomes selfish, and in search of a better-lifestyle opts for an illegal option to stay in the country.

Jabariya Jodi (2019)

After a gap of five years, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra shared screen space yet again in Jabariya Jodi. The story of Prashant Singh's Jabariya Jodi is set in Bihar’s Madhopur. Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of a small-town girl, Babli in the romantic-drama. Even though the films tanked at the box-office, the songs of this Pari-Sid starrer like Khadke Glassy, Zilla Hilela topped radio charts over weeks.

