Parineeti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Jabariya Jodi's' Jukebox Is A Must-listen

Parineeti Chopra is counted amongst the most talented actors in the current time. Her effortless acting style and relatable movie choices have time and again impressed the audiences. Parineeti Chopra's last release was Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. This was the second time Parineeti and Sidharth shared the screen space post their hit Hasee Toh Phasee. Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh.

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Read: Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Kill Dil' Has Power Packed Jukebox That Will Pump Up Your Mood

Even though Jabariya Jodi could not manage to live up to its hype and tanked at the box-office. The music album of Jabariya Jodi hit the right chord with masses and was a huge hit. The music of this Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer is given by several music-directors. Let's refresh our mood and take a look at the sensational jukebox of Jabariya Jodi.

'Jabariya Jodi's' smashing jukebox

Khadke Glassy

A Punjabi party track featuring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra was the first song which the makers of the film released. Khadke Glassy is the reprise version of Yo Yo Honey Singh & Ashok Mastie's superhit track under the name title. It is a celebratory track in the film, where the lead pair Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are seen having a gala-time dancing on this foot-tapping dance track. Jyotica Tangri did playback for Parineeti Chopra for Khadke Glassy.

Zilla Hilela

Sidharth Malhotra danced his heart out in the remix version of the iconic Bhojpuri track Zila Hilela. Bigg Boss fame Elli Avram featured in the video and danced like a dream. Sung by Raja Hasan, Dev Negi, Pravesh Mallick & Monali Thakur, this foot-tapping peppy track is a must-add in your party playlist from the music album of Jabariya Jodi.

Read: The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra's Brilliant Academic Record

Ki Honda Pyaar

An emotional heart-warming track from Jabariya Jodi sung by music maestro Arijit Singh. Written by Raj Shekhar and music by Vishal Mishra, this sentimental track is filled with intense lyrics and soft music. A highly underrated track from the Parineeti Chopra starrer.

Dhoonde Akhiyan

This track from Jabariya Jodi has a Sufi feel to it. It takes you through the love story and obstacles of Pari and Sid's character's in the drama film. Yasser Desai and Altamash Faridi sung this melodious track and the celebrated music-composer Tanishk Bagchi composed Dhoonde Akhiyaan brilliantly.

Read: Parineeti Chopra: Times When She Talked About Social Issues

Khwabfaroshi

A rebel-song in the film, which showcases how Parineeti Chopra's character willingly marks a journey with Sidharth's character in Jabariya Jodi. This track truly identifies with the title of Jabariya Jodi. Sung and composed by Sachet Tandon & Parampara Thakur, Khwabfaroshi is a must-listen track from the playlist.

Macchardani

A fun-filled track with catchy lyrics featuring Aparshakti Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, and Sidharth Malhotra. Macchardani is counted amongst the most famous original tracks from the film. Vishal Mishra & Jyotica Tangri holds a place in shaadi playlist.

Read: Is Sidharth Malhotra An Actor By Chance? Here Is A Peek Into His Unusual Success Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.