Parineeti Chopra's Top 5 Movies On Amazon Prime Video To Watch During Lockdown

Parineeti Chopra, who recently made headlines for going on a digital detox, is certainly enjoying her quarantine time amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She made a ground-breaking Bollywood debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, and since then featured in several commercially successful movies. Her diverse movie choices, not only showcases Parineeti Chopra's versatility, but also her vehement passion she shares for her craft.

As the anticipation of the lockdown being extended for a couple of more days, people are running out of options as to how to invest time during their quarantine. But if you are an admirer of good cinema and a Parineeti fan, then we have curated a special list of Parineeti Chopra's must-watch movies on Amazon Prime Video. Take a look.

Best Parineeti Chopra's Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

1. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

Parineeti Chopra stunned everyone with her witty and adorable character in her debut film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. Even though she wasn't the leading lady of the YRF movie, Pari left no stone unturned in making her presence felt. The stunning actor won every female debutant award in the country for her breakthrough performance.

2. Ishaqzaade (2012)

In 2012, PC featured in yet another YRF film but now as the female lead. With the magnanimous of Ishaqzaade, Parineeti Chopra cemented her position in Bollywood. Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut opposite Chopra in Ishaqzaade, which is based on the lines of honour killing in India. Audiences loved Parineeti and Arjun's sizzling onscreen chemistry in Ishaqzaade. The Ishaqzaade title track, Pareeshan, and Jhalla Walla were chartbuster hits.

3.Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Parineeti Chopra took a big risk in her acting career by playing a very different character in Dharma Production's Hasee Toh Phasee. The audience and critics highly lauded Parineeti's stupendous performance in the romantic-comedy as an anxiety patient, who is a genius scientist as well. Hasee Toh Phasee is one of Parineeti Chopra's best movies till date and is a must-watch.

4. Golmaal Again ( 2017)

With Golmaal Again, Parineeti Chopra joined hands with Rohit Shetty and the Golmaal series gang. She played a friendly ghost in the film. Every scene in the comedy film will make you laugh out loud. Golmaal Again revolves around the story of a group of friends, who helps their childhood friend's ghost to seek revenge from her killer.

5. Kesari ( 2019)

Parineeti Chopra's first movie opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. Kesari is based on the lines of lives of 21 Sikh soldiers who battled an army of 10,000 Pashtun invaders to save their motherland. The movie has some high-octane action sequences and blessed with some soulful tracks like Ve Maahi.

