Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Can't Stop Smiling As They Are Snapped At Mumbai Airport

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. They left in the same car. Walking towards the vehicle from the airport exit, they could not stop smiling. Of late, their wedding rumours have been circulating in social media. However, neither Parineeti nor Raghav have confirmed it.

The Ishaqzaade actress wore a black top and layered it with a black jacket. She completed her look with blue denim, eye glasses and a pair of sneakers. Meanwhile, Raghav opted for a beige shirt with jeans. A few days ago, they were snapped at the Delhi airport as well. At that time, they avoided the paparazzi and rushed towards their car.

Check out their latest video in Mumbai.

Prior to this, when Parineeti Chopra was questioned by the paparazzi about the "rumours", she blushed but did not say anything.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's rumoured relationship

Recently AAP leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra on their "union". "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Sanjeev wrote on social media sparking further speculations.

As per reports, Raghav and Parineeti studied at the London School of Economics and have been friends for quite some time now. Raghav earlier avoided a question on his wedding rumours with Parineeti and told ANI, "Aap mujhse Rajneeti ke sawal kijiye, Parineeti ke nahi. Shaadi karunga to aapko bataunga (Ask me about politics and not Parineeti. If I'll get married I'll let you know)."

On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. The movie is helmed by Imtiaz Ali.