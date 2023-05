Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has arrived at Kapurthala House, Delhi, for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony. Kejriwal was pictured arriving at the venue with his wife Sunita Kejriwal. The ceremony started with Ardas. Check out the pictures:



Earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was spotted arriving in a traditional ensemble. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra and designer Manish Malhotra were also pictured at the venue.