Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: First Photos From Inside Kapurthala House

With Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha all set to exchange rings today, guests have started arriving at the Kapurthala House which is decked to the nines for the august occasion. A first visual from inside the guarded venue has been released which gives a glimpse in to the ongoing festivities.



The images show designer Pawan Sachdeva standing in the white corridors ready to attend the engagement ceremony. The backdrop reveals the interiors and decoration to be in pristine white. Sachdeva can be seen dressed formally for the occasion. He took to his Instagram stories to share his pictures from the Kapurthala House in Delhi's Connaught Place.

Pawan Sachdeva's association to the groom-to-be

Designer Pawan Sachdeva plays an important role in Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony. Not only has he designed the groom-to-be Raghav Chadha's engagement attire, Sachdeva is also related to Chadha. Pawan Sachdeva is Raghav Chadha's maternal uncle and as revealed by the former, will be dressing the latter for his engagement ceremony today. The only details revealed by the designer and uncle to the groom-to-be is that Chadha will be wearing an Achkan for his big event.

More on Parineeti and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha set the rumour mills spinning when they were spotted together in Mumbai for a presumable lunch date, This was followed with equally viral pictures from their dinner date. Over the course of the next few weeks, the rumoured couple were spotted together on several occasions including an IPL match and several trips to the Mumbai and Delhi airports. The two kept mum about their romantic involvement, avoiding questions about the same. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting engaged shortly. The politician and actor couple is hosting the first of their wedding festivities at the Kapurthala House in Delhi's Cannaught Place, where guests have started pooling in ranging from Bollywood celebrities to politicians along with the bride and groom-to-be's families.