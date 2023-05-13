Anjali Choudhury
May 13 ,2023
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement guest list
Image: Manish Malhotra/Instagram
Designer Pawan Sachdeva will be in attendance at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony as he will design the groom's outfit.
Image: Pawan Sachdeva/Instagram
Sania Mirza will reportedly attend Parineeti-Raghav's engagement at Kapurthala House in Delhi today as she shares a close bond with the actress.
Image: Sania Mirza/Instagram
Manish Malhotra is also on the guest list of Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony today. He will lend one of his creations to the actress for her big day.
Image: Manish Malhotra/Instagram
Several A-listers from the political background including Arvind Kejriwal will also arrive at Raghav and Parineeti's engagement to give them his blessings.
Image: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also join the couple's pre-wedding festivities.
Image: Bhagwant Mann/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra has recently arrived in Delhi and left for the venue to attend her cousin's engagement.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
