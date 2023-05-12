Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Politician’s Residence Lit Up Ahead Of Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. Ahead of the engagement, the couple was spotted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday. Now, the pictures of AAP MLA’s residence decked up with lights and floral arrangements are going viral on social media.

In a video shared by ANI, Raghav’s Delhi residence can be seen decorated with floral rangolis and lit up diyas. The close-up of the house also showed floating diyas in brass vessels. See the video here.

#WATCH | Delhi | Lighting and floral decoration at the Government residence of AAP MP Raghav Chadha ahead of his engagement with actress Parineeti Chopra that will reportedly be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fvkqJVXd5s — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Prior to this, pictures of Parineeti’s Mumbai flat, laden with decorative lights also surfaced on the Internet. The video was shared by a paparazzi account. The caption of the post said, “Visuals from dulhan Parineeti’s house”.

Raghav Chadha’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva confirms the engagement

The AAP party leader’s maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva recently took to Instagram and spilled the beans on Raghav-Parineeti’s engagement. Taking to Instagram, Sachdeva said that Raghav Chadha will be wearing an Achkan designed by him at his upcoming engagement. It comes as a confirmation of Raghav and Parineeti's engagement which has been reported to take place on May 13.

The happy occasion is going to be an intimate affair. The guest list is said to comprise 150 close friends and family members. Reportedly, Raghav's political affiliates and Parineeti's Bollywood colleagues will attend the ceremony. Rumours of Parineeti and Raghav dating first started doing the rounds when the couple was spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai in March. Since then, they have been spotted several times at restaurants, airports and at an IPL match.