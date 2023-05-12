Parineeti Chopra Engagement: Actress' Friend Thomas Drachkovitch In Delhi For Ceremony?

Parineeti Chopra's friend Thomas Drachkovitch was spotted at Delhi airport on Friday. Thomas will reportedly attend the engagement of Parineeti and Raghav Chadha. A paparazzo shared pictures on Instagram that show him exiting Delhi airport premises.

Thomas Drachkovitch, a founder and managing director of Dream Bay Entertainment, is reportedly in talks with Parineeti Chopra for future projects under his company. Parineeti and Raghav are likely to get engaged on May 13. Check out the video below:

All about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's rumoured engagement ceremony

The couple will get engaged in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 13. The ceremony will be attended by their families and close friends, including actress' cousin Priyanka Chopra is expected at the ceremony. The Citadel star will reportedly arrive at Delhi airport tomorrow morning.



What Parineeti Chopra's aunt Madhu Chopra said about engagement

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, said she is "very happy". "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings," Madhu Chopra was quoted saying. The preparations at the venue have already started.

Meanwhile, an old interview of Parineeti Chopra has gone viral in which she said, "I don't want to marry any politician ever." Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said, "The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever. He should be funny, he should smell really good and he should respect me. My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves."

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.