Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Arrives

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony seems to have begun as several guests, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, were spotted arriving. For the event, Mann wore a white traditional ensemble paired with a black jacket and yellow turban. Check out the pictures below:

The engagement ceremony is happening at the Kapurthala House in Delhi’s Connaught Place. Apart from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, several other guests such as Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra and her friend Thomas Drachkovitch. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to attend the event.

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the venue

The actress looked pretty as she arrived at the venue. She can be seen wearing an off-shoulder green ensemble for the ceremony. Also, she waved at the paparazzi (stationed outside the venue) before her car entered the venue. The Citadel star checked into Delhi early morning today.

All about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement

The couple first sparked the dating rumours when they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. Since then, they have been spotted at several places across Delhi and Mumbai, spending quality time together. For the engagement ceremony, Parineeti is expected to wear a pastel-shade lehenga set designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, might wear an ivory achkan, made to his liking by his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Ahead of the engagement, AAP leader Raghav Chadha was spotted at his Delhi residence ahead of engagement with Parineeti Chopra. The politician was dressed in an all-white ensemble featuring a kurta-pyjama. Also, Parineeti was spotted at the venue to check the preparations ahead of the big day at the venue.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movies

The actress was last seen in Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila and Capsule. She made her debut in Bollywood alongside Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in Ladies Vs Ricky Behl.