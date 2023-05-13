Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement LIVE Updates: Delhi Venue Decked Up For Ceremony

Quick links:
Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reportedly getting engaged on May 13 in Delhi's Kapurthala House, the former residence of Maharaja of Kapurthala. It is also being reported that around 150 people, including guests from political and film backgrounds will attend the ceremony. Read full story.
Raghav Chadha will be wearing an achkan for his enagemanet to Parineeti Chopra on May 13, his designer uncle Pawan Sachdeva confirmed.
Visuals outside Kapurthala House in New Delhi show preparations on in full swing for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement on May 13.
Raghav Chadha's government residence in New Delhi was decked up with earthen lamps and fairy lights ahead of his engagement to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.
#WATCH | Delhi | Lighting and floral decoration at the Government residence of AAP MP Raghav Chadha ahead of his engagement with actress Parineeti Chopra that will reportedly be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fvkqJVXd5s— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023
Priyanka Chopra will be attending her cousin sister Parineeti's engagement to Raghav Chadha. She was snapped in London by a fan.