Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement LIVE Updates: Delhi Venue Decked Up For Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to take the next step in their relationship. The couple, who stayed tight-lipped about their dating rumours, will exchange rings in a close knit ceremony at Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13. The festivities scheduled for the day will begin with an ardas, a Sikh ritual, followed by the ring ceremony. Follow live updates here.

Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Here's how the engagement venue looks like

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reportedly getting engaged on May 13 in Delhi's Kapurthala House, the former residence of Maharaja of Kapurthala. It is also being reported that around 150 people, including guests from political and film backgrounds will attend the ceremony. Read full story. 

Kapurthala House

 

Raghav Chadha's engagement look revealed

Raghav Chadha will be wearing an achkan for his enagemanet to Parineeti Chopra on May 13, his designer uncle Pawan Sachdeva confirmed. 

Preparations underway at engagement venue

Visuals outside Kapurthala House in New Delhi show preparations on in full swing for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement on May 13.

Raghav Chadha's house decked up

Raghav Chadha's government residence in New Delhi was decked up with earthen lamps and fairy lights ahead of his engagement to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra flies down from US

Priyanka Chopra will be attending her cousin sister Parineeti's engagement to Raghav Chadha. She was snapped in London by a fan. 

