Nick Jonas Congratulates Sister-in-law Parineeti Chopra After Missing Her Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The close-knit ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members including Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra. The Citadel star landed in New Delhi from New York the same day but her husband Nick Jonas gave it a miss.

However, the pop singer extended his warm wishes to the newly-engaged couple. The Ishqzaade actress shared a set of pictures post their engagement ceremony on her Instagram handle. The images featured her and her fiancee Raghav striking multiple romantic poses. Nick took to the comments section to extend his warm wishes to the couple. He wrote, "Congrats," with a red heart.

More about Parineeti-Raghav's relationship

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha officially exchanged rings in a ceremony on Saturday in New Delhi. Several big names from across the political and entertainment spectrum were in attendance at the high profile event. Political dignitaries in attendance included the likes of New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Aditya Thackeray and P Chidambaram to name a few. In attendance from among showbiz celebrities were the likes of Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Mika Singh and Pawan Sachdeva.

While Parineeti wore a bespoke Manish Malhotra creation, Raghav was dressed by uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva. The couple turned out for their big night in colour-coded ivory and rose-pink ensembles. The two were first spotted together earlier this year exiting a restaurant after what was presumably a date.

This was followed by more spottings of the two at dinners, airports and even an IPL match in Mohali. Both Parineeti and Raghav neither confirmed nor denied their romantic involvement with confirmation only coming through with their official engagement photos posted on their social media handles on the same day. They are expected to get married in October, this year.