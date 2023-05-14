Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Steal A Kiss At Cake-cutting Ceremony | Watch

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony on May 13 in New Delhi. The couple shared the images from the ceremony on their Instagram handles. Some inside videos from inside the event also made their way online and are being circulated by fanclubs.

In one of the viral videos, Parineeti and Raghav could be seen cutting a three-tier vanilla cake. The couple was also snapped feeding each other and dancing to the music that played. At the end of the clip, Raghav leaned in and kissed his fiancee on the lips. See the full video here.

More on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple's close friends and family members were present during their engagement ceremony. They wore colour-coordinated ivory and blush pink outfits for the happy occasion. Actress Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, was photographed at the Delhi airport, earlier on the same day. Several reports claim that the couple will wed in October of this year.

Rumours about Parineeti and Raghav's relationship began to circulate when the two were spotted together in public places including restaurants, airports, and an IPL match in Mohali. The actress was also seen wearing a silver band on her ring finger during these outings, which added fuel to fire. Soon after, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated them on their 'union', thus acknowledging their relationship.

The families of the pair began preparing for their engagement on May 11. While Parineeti's Mumbai flat was lit up with fairy lights, Kapurthala House's main entrance was decorated with flowers. The ceremony was attended by a number of celebrities, including Priyanka, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Sania Mirza and Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann.