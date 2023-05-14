Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Share Mushy Moments During Engagement Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged last night at Kapurthala House in Delhi. After the engagement ceremony, a video of the couple grooving to the beats of a popular Bollywood song went viral. The newly engaged couple were dancing to Ve Maahi from Kesari.

In the video, Parineeti Chopra was seen hugging her fiance and swinging from side to side with utter joy. She then hugged Raghav while he landed a kiss on her cheek. The couple was seen having a blast with their close ones during the engagement function. Soon after the video started making the rounds on the Internet, fans began to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "Omg they are so cute...congratulations pari nd raghav," while another fan commented, "Awwww there’s nothing more beautiful in this world than mutual love, mutual respect and mutual friendship!! Onwards and upwards to them." Check out the video below:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement photos

The couple took to their social media handles to share a series of adorable photos from their engagement ceremony. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes. Waheguru Ji have mercy." Soon after they made the post, their friends from the entertainment industry poured in congratulatory messages. Nick Jonas wrote, "Congrats!" with a red heart, while Neil Nitin Mukesh commented, "Congratulations to you both my dearest. So so happy for you. God bless." A fan commented, "Perfect twosome. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness together. God Bless." Check the photos below:

Manish Malhotra decoding Parineeti's engagement outfit

Manish Malhotra posted Parineeti and Raghav's engagement pictures and decoded the actor's ensemble. He wrote, "To love and to be loved. @parineetichopra mesmerizes in a soft-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and our ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble." Check the post below:

Several guests including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Priyanka Chopra, Pawan Sachdeva, and others attended the ceremony. The event was intimate but emitted grand vibes. The ceremony was also attended by both Parineeti and Raghav's families.