Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Spotted In Mumbai Amid Engagement Rumours

Days after their outing at an IPL match in Mohali, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted walking together in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday (May 7). The actress was seen in a black dress. She paired her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a black sling bag.

Raghav, on the other hand, sported a blue shirt and black pants. The couple was snapped walking out of a restaurant together. In the shared video, the paps can be heard asking about the wedding date. However, neither Parineeti nor Raghav replied to the question. See the video here.

Parineeti-Raghav at IPL match in Mohali

A few days ago, Parineeti and Raghav were at the Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians IPL match in Mohali. The couple did not shy away and clicked pictures together and waved at the fans from the top tier in the stands. In the photos, Parineeti wore a black dress. She wore nude makeup and kept her hair open. The AAP MLA kept it casual in a blue shirt and denim. When spectators in the crowd recorded them on their cellphones, they remained composed. Parineeti even waved at some of her fans, shouting her name.

The rumours around their relationship started earlier in March, after they were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Their relationship status got a confirmation of sorts when Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter handle to publicly congratulate the pair on their alleged 'union'. As per the reports, Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long time now. They went to the London School of Economics together.

Parineeti's work front

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra last worked in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai. She has completed filming of Chamkila in which she will play the role of Amarjot Kaur. The actress is currently filming for Capsule Gill co-starring Akshay Kumar. More details about which are yet to be announced.