Arvind Kejriwal Wishes Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: May This Beautiful Pair...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has wished the newly-engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha with new pictures. Kejriwal tweeted new pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "Many many congratulations to both of you on the beginning of this new journey of life. God bless both of you always. May this beautiful pair of yours made by God last forever."

In the first image, Raghav is hugging Arvind Kejriwal, while in the second, the Kejriwal family is posing with the couple. In the image, the couple is standing with a big bouquet. Beside them, Kejriwal is happily posing with his family - wife Sunita and kids, Harshita and Pulkit.

Raghav Chadha is associated with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. Raghav is an MP in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. He is one of the youngest members of Parliament. Raghav, 34, was previously an MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement pictures

Parineeti Chopra shared pictures with her fiance Raghav Chadha from the ceremony. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!" Soon after she shared the pictures, celebs dropped congratulatory wishes. Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations." Kapil Sharma wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav. Lots of love n happiness always." Check out the pictures below:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

The couple, who got engaged today (May 13) at Kapurthala House, Delhi, are expected to get married later this year. The couple are yet to announce the wedding date. However, actress' cousin Priyanka Chopra in her adorable post for the couple revealed that she can't wait for their wedding. "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!" read the caption.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movies

Parineeti, who made her debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, was last seen in an emotional drama Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. It was well-received by the audience and critics. The actress will be next seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.