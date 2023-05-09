Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Get Engaged On May 13 In Delhi?

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha have been hitting the headlines for their rumoured romance. It is being reported that their roka has taken place and the alleged couple is all set to be engaged on May 13. Their frequent appearances together at the Mumbai airport and in restaurants has added fuel to fire.

As per ANI, the couple will be getting engaged on May 13, and the ceremony will take place in Delhi. The ceremony will be attended by 150 people, who will be the couple's family members and close friends. Parineeti's Bollywood colleagues and Raghav's political affiliates are expected to attend the engagement.



More about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s relationship

Rumours about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship swirled when they were spotted together at a Mumbai restaurant, earlier this year. They were subsequently snapped together at the Mumbai airport and later were seen dining together at a restaurant. With time, they couple appearances started attracting the attention of the netizens. Their most recent appearance was at the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali. The couple looked comfortable together as they clicked pictures in the stands and even waved back to fans from their stands. Fans in the stands even shouted 'Parineeti bhabhi', making the actress blush.

Raghav and Parineeti’s rumoured relationship was seemingly confirmed by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who congratulated the couple publicly on their ‘union’. He wrote in a tweet on March 28, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes."

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long time. They studied together at the London School of Economics. They even follow each other on Instagram. Most recently, Parineeti and Raghav were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they reportedly jetted off to New Delhi for their rumoured engagement.