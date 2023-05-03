Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Click Pictures, Wave At Fans At PBKS Vs MI IPL Match

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha watched the Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians IPL match in Mohali on Wednesday evening. Amid wedding rumours, the AAP leader and the Bollywood actress have managed to stay silent but nevertheless, enjoyed each other's company at the cricket match. Parineeti and Raghav did not shy away and clicked pictures together and waved at the fans from the top tier in the stands.

In the photos, Parineeti wore a black dress. She wore nude makeup and kept her hair open, looking stylish and apt for an evening outing. Raghav, on the other hand, kept it casual in a blue shirt and denim. When spectators in the crowd recorded them on their cellphones, they remained composed. Parineeti even waved at some of her fans, shouting her name.

For the past few months, rumours have been rife about Parineeti and Raghav's engagement. However, they have remained tight-lipped on their relationship status. Paparazzi, who click Parineeti out and about in Mumbai often, have been playfully teasing her about her reported link-up with Raghav. But, Parineeti has managed to evade all questions, occasionally breaking into a smile.

Parineeti Chopra on marriage rumours with Raghav Chadha

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Parineeti Chopra finally commented on rumours of her dating politician Raghav Chadha. Sharing her stance on the media's interest in her relationship status, she shared that there was a thin line between the media wanting to discuss her life as opposed to the media crossing the line. Parineeti also clarified that she will only speak on her relationship rumours when she deems fit.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and may release sometime later this year. The shooting is comlete and the post-production work is on-going.