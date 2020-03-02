Parineeti Chopra Shares Candid BTS Pictures From Saina Nehwal's Biopic; See Here

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today and was last seen in Jabariya Jodi (2019), opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming release which is Amole Gupte’s, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame.

Besides being lauded for her unconventional looks in the movie, Parineeti Chopra’s pictures from training sessions also impressed her fans. Here are the actor's training pictures during the film's shooting. Read ahead to know more-

Parineeti Chopra's pictures from during Saina Nehwal's shoot

Parineeti Chopra has reportedly been a part of vigorous training sessions since the time the actor started shooting for the film. In a recent media interaction, Parineeti revealed that she stayed at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai for nearly 15 days, to save her time. The actor further said that she wanted to utilise the extra time to improve her badminton skills to portray the character with authenticity.

The actor confessed that it was an easier option, as she could invest more time to better her game. She also revealed that it felt like she was cut-off from everyone. Parineeti further added that she was happy as she successfully managed to save 4-5 hours of travelling, in a day.

