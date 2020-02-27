Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor's Best Scenes From 'Ishaqzaade'

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra both starred in the movie Ishaqzaade. The movie revolves around Parma Chauhan and Zoya Qureshi, who are two rebellious individuals who belong to two rival political families. When they fall in love, their families set out to kill them and they fight for love. Ishaqzaade was also Arjun Kapoor’s debut film. The movie has some interesting scenes and dialogues. Let’s take a look at some of those scenes:

In this scene, Arjun Kapoor's character, Parma sneaks into the ladies' lavatory. A furious Zoya (Parineeti) then scolds him and commands him to move out. He does not. Instead, he holds and tells her that he has fallen in love with her. Zoya then tells him that she has set out to kill him. But they eventually fall in love and things turn increasingly complicated.

In this scene, Zoya patches up a wounded Parma. Parma then slides into a conversation with her and asks for her forgiveness. To which she says, that he is asking for forgiveness now and that soon, he would end up asking for love as well. So Zoya denies. Then they talk about the possibility of falling in love, to which she says that their families will kill them. Zoya then decides to forgive him.

This is among the best scenes from the movie just because of the raw emotions that the actors portray on screen. At the end of the movie, the lovers’ families set out to kill them. So they are in a brawl where there is constant shooting. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra deliver some of their finest acting moments in this scene. The protagonists understand that their families are stubborn and will not stop unless they have killed them. So they come to a decision where they shoot each other out, for love.

