Parineeti Chopra Shares Experience Of 'sleeping 8 Days On A Boat', Anushka Sharma Reacts

Parineeti Chopra and her family were spending the vacation in the Maldives. In the past few months, the actress has had three back-to-back releases, all of which have received positive reviews. Since then, Parineeti has been spending time abroad for the past few months in order to celebrate the success of her projects. Her latest release was the Saina Nehwal biopic called Saina. With her parents and brother, the actress had flown out to the Maldives. Apart from posting some stunning images from the famous beach resort, she also shared something fascinating.

The actress has been uploading a number of images of her underwater or of her swimming skills on the internet. She can even be seen underwater with fish and water animals in the background. She wrote about her experience doing so and how it felt. She also mentioned how her family spent their time during this trip.

Parineeti Chopra writes about her experience of spending 8 days on a boat and scuba diving

She put up a post with the caption saying, “I’ve come back to land after 8 days .. the land feels like its moving (sleeping on a boat for a week will do that ). The underwater world is silent, gorgeous and humbling. All of us have spent time diving, laughing, talking, and meditating. I thank the boat crew for keeping us safe. My heart is full, mind is calm and soul is fed. Back to city life #Liveaboard #ScubaDiving #Love #Meditation #BoatLife”.

As soon as the Shudh Desi Romance actress shared the post, Anushka Sharma dropped her comment. She posted a 'pink heart' emoji on Parineeti's post.

Parineeti Chopra's vacation to the Maldives

Earlier, revealing her plan for the next seven days, Parineeti Chopra had informed on her social media that she would be spending the week on a boat to go scuba diving. Sharing the picture, Parineeti had written "For the next 7 days, Shivang and I are gonna live on a boat; doing what we love the most - scuba diving. There are 14 other shark chasers here. The phone network is really weak, but I’ll try taking you on the ride with me .. Wish us luck! #Liveaboard #ScubaDiving". Arjun Kapoor, with a reference to their film, wrote, "Shivang & Parineeti Faraar" to which the actress wrote, "Baba but this time it's international please show me your passport" Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Amazing!! Send pictures" to which Parineeti wrote, "sending on whatsapp."

(IMAGE: Instagram/ Parineeti Chopra/ Anushka Sharma)