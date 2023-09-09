Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Akshay Kumar From Mission Raniganj On Actor's Birthday

Akshay Kumar’s latest film, OMG 2, is still playing in theatres. However, the actor is gearing up for the grand release of his upcoming film already, Mission Raniganj. The film is also set to feature Parineeti Chopra, who shared a BTS glimpse of the film on the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s 56th birthday.

3 things you need to know:

The film was previously titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue.

Mission Raniganj is his third movie of the year.

The film has been helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Parineeti co-star wishes Akshay Kumar

On his 56th birthday, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and wished Akshay Kumar. She shared an on-set picture of herself and Akshay, and wrote, “Happy birthday to the OG entertainer Akshay Kumar! Here’s to another of your unstoppable energy and loads of laughter.”

(Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story celebrating Akshay Kumar's 56th birthday)

What do we know about Mission Raniganj?

The upcoming film is "inspired by a real-life incident at Raniganj coalfield and inspired from the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission", said the makers.

On Wednesday, the makers released the motion poster of "Mission Raniganj" with the tagline 'The Great Bharat Rescue' on social media. The title reveal of the Hindi movie comes amid the ongoing India-Bharat naming controversy.

Akshay Kumar obtains Indian citizenship

Akshay Kumar shared on social media on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 that he has renounced his Canadian citizenship and is an Indian citizen now. He had often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship.

Akshay, known for his films such as Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, faced a lean phase in his career when he delivered more than 15 flops. This was in the 1990s. The poor box office performance of his films pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship, the actor had previously said.

(With inputs from PTI)