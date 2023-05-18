Parineeti Chopra Shares UNSEEN Photos From Her Engagement To Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra, on Thursday, shared a couple of unseen photos from her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha. The couple got engaged on May 13 in the presence of their family and close friends in Delhi's Kapurthala. Sharing the photos from her ceremony, Parineeti wrote, "Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us." Check out her post below:

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had a lavish engagement ceremony on May 13. The couple had a day long celebrations, which was attended by the Chopras, Chadhas and other close friends. Parineeti Chopra's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra too attended The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor's engagement. Others who attended the ceremony are Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwan Mann.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha relationship

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first public appearance on March 22, when they stepped out for a dinner together. The couple was once again snapped on March 23, when they were seen coming out of an eatery in Mumbai around lunch time. Ever since, Raghav and Parineeti were spotted together on several occasions, including a few airport spottings. The couple also attended an IPL match in Delhi, where the crowd was seen yelling 'Parineeti Bhabhi', making the couple blush. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav will tie the knot in October.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, also starring Diljeet Dosanjh in the lead role. She will also be seen in one of the films starring Akshay Kumar. The actors previously starred in the 2019 film Kesari. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha is a politician and part of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. He is also one of the youngest MPs in the parliament.