Parineeti Chopra Leaves Her 'dil' Raghav Chadha Behind Post Engagement, Flies Out Of Delhi

Parineeti Chopra, who got engaged to boyfriend Raghav Chadha on May 13, jetted off to Mumbai, leaving her dil (heart) behind. In her caption, she referred to the AAP leader. The actress, a while ago, shared a post on her Instagram stories from Delhi airport and wrote, "Bye bye Delhi. Leaving my dil behind."

The actress got engaged to the AAP leader on May 13 in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. The gathering was attended by their family and close friends, including Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwnt Mann, Mika Singh and others. Check out Parineeti's post below:



All about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

The couple looked smitten as they posed for an engagement photoshoot after the ceremony. The actress shared several dreamy pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes!" In the images, Parineeti could be seen in a custom-made ivory blush pearl ensemble, while Raghav opted for an ivory sherwani.

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra shared a sweet note thanking everyone who lit up the ceremony with their presence. The post read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti & Raghav."

The couple first sparked the dating rumours after they were spotted together outside a restaurant in Delhi. They even attended an IPL match in Mohali where they were snapped getting mushy with the crowd chanting, "Parineeti bhabhi zindabad."