Parineeti Chopra Starrer 'Golmaal Again': Fun-filled Jukebox Must Add To Playlist

Parineeti Chopra is considered as one of the most versatile new-age actors in Bollywood currently. The stunning Bollywood diva manages to impress the audiences and critics both with her stellar performances in movies. Some of her best works include Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, Golmaal Again, and Kesari. Talking about Golmaal Again, in 2017 Parineeti Chopra featured in this Rohit Shetty family entertainer as a gregarious ghost.

Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

In Golmaal Again Parineeti worked with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn for the first time. The comedy film turned out to be a magnanimous success at the box-office. Golmaal Again is a revenge drama with a comic story plot. The music album of Golmaal Again fueled to its success. Let's take a look at the foot-tapping jukebox of this Parineeti Chopra starrer.

Parineeti Chopra starrer Golmaal Again Jukebox

1.Maine Tujhko Dekha

Source: Youtube

Maine Tujhko Dekha is the first song from the Rohit Shetty film which became a chartbuster. Maine Tujhko Dekha is a reprised version of the song Neend Churayee Meri from Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan starrer hit movie Ishq 1997. Maine Tujhko Dekha is a peppy romantic number with some catchy lyrics. Maine Tujhko Dekha is sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Sukriti Kakar. Pari looked absolutely gorgeous in Maine Tujhko Dekha in different fashionable ensembles.

2. Go Go Golmaal

Source: Youtube

Go Go Golmaal is the title track of Golmaal Again, with the same theme as that of original Golmaal soundtrack. Parineeti Chopra made a grand entry in the song sitting on a car's hood. All actors danced beautifully in this the video of this foot-tapping song sung by Brijesh Shandilya & Aditi Singh Sharma and written by Kumaar.

3. Aate Jaate

Source: Youtube

Aate Jaate is a romantic song featuring Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh. This soulful track is a fresh take on melodious and iconic Aate Jaate song from Maine Pyaar Kiya. Singers Nikhil D’Souza and Anushka Manchanda sang this track like their own. Parinneti and Neil's romantic chemistry is simply amazing in the track.

4. Hum Nahi Sudhrenge

Source: Youtube

Sung Armaan Malik, Hum Nahi Sudhrenge features the entire cast of Golmaal Again having a fun time at the Ashram. It is dance number with some rock feel to it. It is a celebratory track with happy lyrics and lots of beats to groove on.

5. Itna Sannata Kyun Hai

Source: Youtube

Based on the film's horror theme Itna Sannata Kyun Hai is a party track with a cool-hook step attached to it. Parineeti Chopra's black dress was a rage amongst young girls when the song released on the internet. Singers Amit Mishra and Aditi Singh Sharma did playback for this uber-cool track.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a thriller drama opposite her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor. Apart from that Parineeti will also be seen as Saina Nehwal's Biopic helmed by director Amole Gupte.

