Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor's Bromance Is Unmissable In THESE Pictures

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Kapoor are two contemporaries, who, unlike other stars in the movie business, share a great friendship. The two are extremely close and treat each other as family. They bond like brothers, in fact, they also share a special connection apart from being a part of the Hindi Film Fraternity. Ranveer Singh is Sonam Kapoor's second cousin. Whereas Arjun Kapoor is Sonam's first cousin.

Source: Love Ranveer & Arjun Instagram

On various family gatherings, the two are spotted with each other having a gala time. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have also shared screen space in YRF's Gunday, and since then, the two have been painting the town red with their bromance. So much so that in an interview to a leading daily, when questioned about his bond with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor said that 'I am Deepika's souten' in a funny manner.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have also hosted Awards shows together. The bond between them is quite warm and brotherly. Talking about Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, let's take a look at some of their adorable pictures.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor adorable pictures

Ranveer Singh hugs Arjun Kapoor in the most endearing way

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

When Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat was all set to hit the theatres, Ranveer Singh posted this adorable picture with Arjun on his Instagram. He wished Arjun all the luck for his historical movie.

The Mirror Selfie

Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Whenever Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are together, the two don't forget to take a picture together and update their fans about their whereabouts. In this mirror selfie clicked by Arjun, the two stellar actors look really dapper in all-black ensembles.

The 'Gunday' boys

Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo on his social media to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Gunday movie. The film starred Ranveer Singh, himself and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

When Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor appeared on a chat show

Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

During the Gunday promotions, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor appeared on a popular chat show. The two had a fun-filled evening on the sets. This is a still from the sets of the chat show.

On the Work Front

Source: Movie Talkies Instagram

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the much anticipated Kapil Dev's biopic '83'. Whereas Arjun Kapoor will share the screen space with Parineeti Chopra in 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar'.

