Ranveer Singh Planned Birthday Surprise For Deepika Padukone But Here's What Went Wrong!

Deepika Padukone recently ringed in her 34th birthday on 5th January 2020. Even though Deepika Padukone was busy on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Chhapaak, her adorable hubby Ranveer Singh planned a birthday surprise for her.

As a matter of fact, he even accompanied the birthday girl to Lucknow, for a promotional event. But to his amusement, the plan didn't work and he couldn't pull off a surprise birthday present for his superstar wife. Take a look at what happened-

What went wrong?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of Bollywood's strongest couples. The much-in-love couple does not shy away on vocalising their love for each other ever publically. They are often spotted together holding hands, going for a romantic date or even accompanying each other during movie promotions.

Ranveer Singh is a doting husband and on many occasions, he has proved so, be it holding Deepika's Sari Palo on an awards ceremony or simply staring at her beauty while his dance performance.

According to reports by a media portal, the dapper actor wanted to surprise his stunning wife with a lavish sea-face apartment in the city of Mumbai, on her name. But unfortunately, the actor got the shock of his life when he got to know that the flat he was eying upon was already sold.

How Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated her D Day?

Irrespectively, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated the Tamasha actress's birthday with grand and galore. The lovey-dovey couple celebrated Deepika Padukone’s birthday with a couple of acid attack survivors in Lucknow.

Hence, she chose to ring in her special day with special people, who she takes inspiration from in real life. Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of an acid attack survivor in her upcoming movie Chhapaak.

Chhapaak is a biopic of an acid survivor named Lakshmi, who is also promoting the movie with Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar. Meghna Gulzar is the director of Chhapaak.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set to play former Indian Skipper Kapil Dev in his biopic 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The Simmba actor surprised everyone as soon as he unveiled his first look from '83' as Kapil Dev.

The actor looks exactly as the young Kapil Dev, who helmed India to lift the cricket world cup in 1983. '83 is amongst the most-anticipated films of 2020. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film. Reportedly, she will be seen playing the wife of Ranveer Singh in the film as well.

