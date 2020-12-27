Parineeti Chopra To Play Covert Agent In Her Next With Ribhu Dasgupta

Actor Parineeti Chopra will be reuniting with her The Girl on The Train director Ribhu Dasgupta for an action-thriller in which she will play the role of an undercover agent. The yet-untitled film revolves around a covert rescue operation of Indian agents, led by Chopra's protagonist.

"It is not (set in) an India-Pakistan backdrop. The film has Parineeti as a covert agent, she is leading the operation. The film is also about her personal journey and her revenge", a source close to the film's team told PTI. According to the insider, the film's ensemble cast also features Rajit Kapur, Kay Kay Menon, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Hardy Sandhu, among others.

The project, scheduled to go on floors in March, is produced by Reliance Entertainment. The makers are in the process of scouting locations and getting permissions to shoot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parineeti Chopra shares cute childhood picture, Sonam Kapoor calls her 'adorable'

Chopra, 32, and Dasgupta, known for directing Te3n and Netflix series Bard of Blood, are currently awaiting the release of their Hindi remake of 2016 Hollywood blockbuster The Girl on The Train. The original American movie, featuring Emily Blunt, was based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 best-selling novel of the same name.

Set in the UK, the Hindi version also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. The Girl on The Train was slated to hit theatres countrywide on May 8 this year, but the release got delayed in the wake of the pandemic.

Parineeti will play the titular role in the movie Saina, which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal. The movie is being helmed by veteran director Amole Gupte and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Parineeti Chopra completes 9 years in Bollywood; pens heart-felt note

Saina Nehwal's biopic

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the production of the movie was started last year after Parineeti Chopra underwent intensive training to play the champion shuttler. Parineeti Chopra had stayed at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai for around 15 days to hone her badminton skills.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.