Parineeti Chopra Shares Cute Childhood Picture, Sonam Kapoor Calls Her 'adorable'

Parineeti Chopra made Sunday cute for everyone as she took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood picture which happened to be from her first birthday. Sonam Kapoor dropped a comment on the picture and said, "You're adorable" [sic]

Parineeti was last seen in the film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She starred alongside her Ishaqzaaade co-star Arjun Kapoor in the film. This film was directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

On the professional front

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in the film, The Girl on The Train. The movie is an adaptation of mystery thriller novel of the same name written by Paula Hawkins.

The Girl on The Train was the best-seller novel of 2015. The Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt starred in the Hollywood adaptation of the film. The Bollywood adaptation will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. This Parineeti Chopra starrer was completely shot in London and was supposed to release on May 8, 2020. But the release was delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Parineeti will play the titular role in the movie Saina, which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal. The movie is being helmed by veteran director Amole Gupte and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

