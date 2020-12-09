Parineeti Chopra Completes 9 Years In Bollywood; Pens Heart-felt Note

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently celebrated 9 years in Bollywood. The actress who made her debut with Maneesh Sharma’s ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl’ penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Parineeti Chopra's 9 years in Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra shared two of her old tweets from 2011 where she had announced her launch. In her first tweet, she had shared the news that she had been signed by Yash Raj Films for a three-film deal. In the next tweet, she had announced that Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was her first film. Her first tweet read, "Guyssss!! The BIGGEST news!! I am being launched by Yash Raj Films as their new talent and I'm signing a 3 film deal!!!!! (sic)." The other tweet read, "My first film - Maneesh Sharma's Ladies vs Ricky Bahl with Ranveer and Anushka!! (sic)."

Read: As Farmers Protest, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Others Lend Solidarity

Read: 'Bridesmaids With The Queen': Parineeti Chopra Shares Throwback Pic Of Priyanka's Wedding

The post received love and appreciation from her fans who congratulated her and praised her acting skills. One of the users wrote, “Yes Pari. It's been a long that we met you or talked to you.” Another user wrote, “Sensations seeing you on the screen every time mam.” A third user lauded her iconic roles in films and wrote, “Congratulations you need more recognition!” Another wrote, “missing you on big screen.”

The film Ladies Vs Ricky Behl is based on a con-man. Apart from this, the actress also gained prominence for her next film Ishaqzaade as the main lead opposite Arjun Kapoor. Apart from acting, Parineeti has also made her singing debut in Bollywood and crooned in films like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

On the work front, Parineeti who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Girl On The Train which she shot in London. She will be also be seen reuniting with Arjun Kapoor for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti will also be seen portraying the role of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal in the upcoming sports drama Saina.

Read: Parineeti Chopra Posts Pic Of Clear Sky, Asks Fans To Guess If It Has Any 'filters'

Read: 'Forever': Parineeti Chopra Reminisces About Of Her First Song 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.